Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.44.

Shares of MNDY opened at $185.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.48 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

