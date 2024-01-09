Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.