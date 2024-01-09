iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,961,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

