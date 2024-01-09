Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

INVH opened at $34.24 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

