Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IVA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

IVA stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

