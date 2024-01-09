Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.94 or 0.00027749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $396.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,867,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,050,852 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

