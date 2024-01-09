Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914,225.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

