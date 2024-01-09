Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914,225.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.