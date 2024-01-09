ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. 140,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,825,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

