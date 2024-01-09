IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 3.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 33,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 313,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $720.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 in the last ninety days. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

