ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-15.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.55.

ICON Public Stock Up 0.8 %

ICLR stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $288.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

