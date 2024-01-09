Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $280.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

HII opened at $255.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.26. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $261.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

