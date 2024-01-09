Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

