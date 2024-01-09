Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38.
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
