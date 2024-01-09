Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 712,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,641. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.