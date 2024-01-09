Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.42 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

DGRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 422,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

