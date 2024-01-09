Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWC. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.61.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.