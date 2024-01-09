Graypoint LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.55.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.