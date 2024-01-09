Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.