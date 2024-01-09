Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $91.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

