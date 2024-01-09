Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 102,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,521. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

