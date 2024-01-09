Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Down 2.5 %

TSLA traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $234.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,225,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,464,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

