Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. 193,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,841. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

