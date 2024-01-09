Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,596 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

UPS stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

