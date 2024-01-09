First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of First Foundation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.30. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 399,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

