ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ESE opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $9,239,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

