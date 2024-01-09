Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 10th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $52,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $597.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

