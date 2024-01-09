Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.55.

Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %

EIX opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.20%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

