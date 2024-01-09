Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 19th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,019.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 843,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,310.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 133,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,598.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
