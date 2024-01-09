Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 19th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,019.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 843,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,310.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 133,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,598.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

