Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

