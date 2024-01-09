Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 779 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. 1,617,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,176. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

