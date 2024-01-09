Dunhill Financial LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

