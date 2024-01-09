DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after buying an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

