DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.38. 10,347,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,139,349. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

