DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 474,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,093. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.