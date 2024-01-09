DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 47,766 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 60.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

