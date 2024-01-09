Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.26. 100,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 886,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

