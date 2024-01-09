Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Holdings Reduced by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,517 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWEB opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

About Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

