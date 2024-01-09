Detalus Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.10. 553,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

