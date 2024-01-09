DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 1,608,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.