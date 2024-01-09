CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

CVBF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.