Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $660.06. 195,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $614.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.38.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $8,362,803 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

