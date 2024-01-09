Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $251.84. The stock had a trading volume of 518,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,658. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

