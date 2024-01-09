Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 4,245,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027,460. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

