Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. 1,555,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.