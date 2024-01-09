Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 71,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 256,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 690,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 2,095,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

