Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.87. 416,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,227. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

