Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 107,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 158,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

