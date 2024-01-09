CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $20.61 on Friday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.