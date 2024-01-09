CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,753. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

