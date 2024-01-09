Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

